Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGSGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TGSGY opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

