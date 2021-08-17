Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,785,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,643,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

About Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

