The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WTER opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

