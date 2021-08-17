The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Howard C. Heckes Acquires 2,500 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The AZEK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 943,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.31 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

