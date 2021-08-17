The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.