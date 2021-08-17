The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.09.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $104.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

