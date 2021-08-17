The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. 10,345,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

