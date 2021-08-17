The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Shares of TCS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.