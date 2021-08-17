The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE:TCS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $588.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.