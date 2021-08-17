The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$11.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.11. The stock has a market cap of C$19.73 billion and a PE ratio of 222.27. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

