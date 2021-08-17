The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

HCKT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

