The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 89,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,041,373 shares.The stock last traded at $320.43 and had previously closed at $335.05.
The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.
Several research firms have weighed in on HD. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.
In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot by 196.1% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 35.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 72,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
