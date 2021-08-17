The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 89,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,041,373 shares.The stock last traded at $320.43 and had previously closed at $335.05.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot by 196.1% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 35.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 72,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

