The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

NYSE SJM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 692,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,781. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

