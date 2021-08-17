The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $55,808,451. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.47. 10,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

