The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 142,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

