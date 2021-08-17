The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

TD traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,093. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

