Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $5.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $21.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.46 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $554.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

