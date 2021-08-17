TheStreet Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $135.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.02. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $2,413,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in NovoCure by 32.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 82,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in NovoCure by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

