THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00019881 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $182.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00134125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00159686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.82 or 0.99876626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.97 or 0.00914629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.90 or 0.06942669 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 226,839,203 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

