ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 5.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 1,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 585,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.