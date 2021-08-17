Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 3,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

THUPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Danske cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

