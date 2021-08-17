thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

TKA opened at €8.61 ($10.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.73. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

