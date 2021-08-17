Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.