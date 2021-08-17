Time New Bank (TNB) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

