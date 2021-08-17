Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0037 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006160 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007556 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.