Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI remained flat at $$1.59 on Tuesday. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,014. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

