Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 17.2% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 182,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 47,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.25 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

