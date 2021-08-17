Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Frank C. Milewski Purchases 300 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Frank C. Milewski bought 300 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 114,775.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

