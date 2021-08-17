Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMRAY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Danske lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

