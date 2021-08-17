TON Token (TON) Market Capitalization Tops $752,556.45

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. TON Token has a market capitalization of $752,556.45 and $162,049.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TON Token has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.00913163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002071 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

