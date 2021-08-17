Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $45.68 or 0.00101592 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00128648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00152621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,548.43 or 0.99085551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.00882145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,767 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

