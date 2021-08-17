Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.