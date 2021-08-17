Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,287 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 120,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

