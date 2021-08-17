Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

