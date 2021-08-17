Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. 63,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

