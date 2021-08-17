Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.87. The company had a trading volume of 851,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.