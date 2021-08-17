Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.71 million and a P/E ratio of -74.55.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

