ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

