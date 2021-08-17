Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 449,404 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

