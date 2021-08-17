TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. TPCO has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

