TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. TPCO has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

