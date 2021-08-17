TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

NYSE:PACE remained flat at $$9.94 on Tuesday. 13,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,437. The company has a market capitalization of $559.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACE. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.