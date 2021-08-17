TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.
NYSE:PACE remained flat at $$9.94 on Tuesday. 13,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,437. The company has a market capitalization of $559.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
