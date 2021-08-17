Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 604 call options.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 8,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 160,506 shares of company stock worth $3,055,249 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

