Traders Buy High Volume of Porch Group Put Options (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,514 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PRCH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Porch Group by 16,081.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $3,423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $4,197,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

