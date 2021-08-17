Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

