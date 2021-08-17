TradeUP Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Quiet Period To End on August 24th

TradeUP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. TradeUP Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TradeUP Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of UPTDU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.