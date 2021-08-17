Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 6,521 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRNS opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 million, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.