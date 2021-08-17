TRAXIA Market Cap Reaches $177,549.28 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $177,549.28 and $543.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00915706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.06963454 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

