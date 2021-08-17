Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCVU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCVU traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.