Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 8,353 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,478. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.20. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.