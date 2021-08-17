Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.11.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

